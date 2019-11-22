Salina, KS

Now: 30 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 30 ° | Lo: 21 °

BREAKING NEWS

Central Kansas Outdoors – 11/23

Pat StrathmanNovember 22, 2019

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

The peak of the Deer rut is now and archery hunters have a good chance of filling their tags.

Bob Roberts talks about firearms season coming up December 4 and the importance of practice before going afield.

Anglers might want to take note of the increasing movement by KDWPT to raise Walleye length limits at reservoirs.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Central Kansas Outdoors – 11/16

November 15, 2019 2:55 pm

Central Kansas Outdoors – 11/9

November 8, 2019 2:11 pm

Central Kansas Outdoors – 11/2

November 1, 2019 2:28 pm

Central Kansas Outdoors – 10/26

October 25, 2019 11:58 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

Central Kansas Outdoors – 11/23

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central ...

November 22, 2019 Comments

DUI Patrols Planned

Kansas News

November 22, 2019

Employee Arrested after Threat at H...

Kansas News

November 22, 2019

Second Teen Charged in Liberal High...

Kansas News

November 22, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

DUI Patrols Planned
November 22, 2019Comments
Employee Arrested after T...
November 22, 2019Comments
Second Teen Charged in Li...
November 22, 2019Comments
Test Drive Considered a T...
November 22, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH