Central Kansas Outdoors – 11/23

The peak of the Deer rut is now and archery hunters have a good chance of filling their tags.

Bob Roberts talks about firearms season coming up December 4 and the importance of practice before going afield.

Anglers might want to take note of the increasing movement by KDWPT to raise Walleye length limits at reservoirs.

