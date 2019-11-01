Central Kansas Outdoors – 11/2

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Love is in the air for Kansas Deer with Bucks and Does throwing caution to the wind.

Bob Roberts talks about being out there is the key to harvesting that nice buck.

Pheasant and Quail seasons coming up and reports are spotty.

Fall fishing continues to improve at area lakes and reservoirs with cooler waters and shorter days.

