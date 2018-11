Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Bob Roberts talks about the Deer rut and if you are an archery hunter this is your time to harvest a Deer.

Be careful driving as Deer are on the move especially at night.

Fishing slow after the cold weather but will be picking up at area lakes in the next week with more moderate weather.

