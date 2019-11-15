Salina, KS

Central Kansas Outdoors – 11/16

Pat StrathmanNovember 15, 2019

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Bob Roberts talks about the hunting seasons going on right now.

Pheasant hunting reports mostly down but Quail seem to be doing better especially in the southern part of Kansas.

Prime time right now for archery Deer hunters as the rut is in full swing.

Fall fishing improving as waters cool and days shorten.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.

