Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Bob Roberts talks about hunting seasons coming on and as usual it probably will be spotty.

Bird seasons in November should find good conditions but populations will be spotty as they have been in recent years.

Fall fishing good at some lakes like Marion where Wipers and White Bass are biting.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.