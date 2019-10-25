Salina, KS

Central Kansas Outdoors – 10/26

Pat StrathmanOctober 25, 2019

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Bob Roberts says cooler weather is going to help archery Deer Hunters as we get closer to the rut in mid-November. Hunters are seeing a lot of movement on trail cams mainly at night.

Fall fishing has  been good at area reservoirs with Crappies biting at most along with White Bass and Wipers.

Anglers might note that new Walleye length and bag limits are being proposed for Marion reservoir that will favorable to the elite class of anglers.

The 21 inch length limit at Milford has destroyed Walleye fishing for the average fishermen and will do the same at Marion.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.

