Central Kansas Outdoors – 10/2

Technology has changed fishing over the years. Bob Roberts talks about the changes in the electronic aids that anglers have now compared to the 60’s and 70’s.

Depth finders have progressed from the Lowrance flashers to state of the art locators like the Garmin live scope. GPS units now allow fishermen to pinpoint fishing habitat locations.

The guesswork of 50 and 60 years ago has turned into knowing how to maximize your state of the art electronics.

