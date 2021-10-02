Salina, KS

Now: 61 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 68 ° | Lo: 60 °

Central Kansas Outdoors – 10/2

Pat StrathmanOctober 1, 2021

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Technology has changed fishing over the years.  Bob Roberts talks about the changes in the electronic aids that anglers have now compared to the 60’s and 70’s.

Depth finders have progressed from the Lowrance flashers to state of the art locators like the Garmin live scope.  GPS units now allow fishermen to pinpoint fishing habitat locations.

The guesswork of 50 and 60 years ago has turned into knowing how to maximize your state of the art electronics.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Central Kansas Outdoors – 9/25

September 24, 2021 8:00 pm

Central Kansas Outdoors – 9/18

September 17, 2021 8:00 pm

Central Kansas Outdoors – 9/11

September 10, 2021 10:00 pm

Central Kansas Outdoors – 9/4

September 3, 2021 7:32 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Hoisington Starts Hot, Topples Minn...

After a nail-biting win last week, Minneapolis was hoping to maintain momentum and get another victo...

October 2, 2021 Comments

Mustangs Dominate Again on the Road

Sports News

October 1, 2021

Quick Strikes from Maize Too Much f...

Sports News

October 1, 2021

Southeast of Saline Shuts Out Colby...

Sports News

October 1, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Juveniles Damage, Steal F...
October 1, 2021Comments
KSU Veterinary Core Resea...
October 1, 2021Comments
1 Killed, 4 Hurt in Crash
October 1, 2021Comments
FHSU Journey Campaign Sur...
October 1, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices