Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Bob Roberts talks about hunting seasons coming up in Kansas with upland bird season a few weeks away in November, archery Deer in progress currently with firearms Deer season opening December 4.

Fall fishing already good with good reports on Crappies from several reservoirs.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.