Central Kansas Outdoors 10-13

Rains have put a lot of water into many of the Kansas reservoirs.

Kanopolis is high and rising, Wilson and Glen elder get small increases and Milford expected to rise a few feet. Marion came up a couple feet but still a foot below conservation.

Shooters take note: KDWPT meeting concerning the future of the shooting range at Maxwell Game Preserve in McPherson County October 24th at the Canton fire department in Canton Kansas. This is also renewing interest in a KDWPT range in Saline county. We will have more on next weeks program.

