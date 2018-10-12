Salina, KS

Now: 44 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 44 ° | Lo: 37 °

Central Kansas Outdoors 10-13

Pat StrathmanOctober 12, 2018

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Rains have put a lot of water into many of the Kansas reservoirs.

Kanopolis is high and rising, Wilson and Glen elder get small increases and Milford expected to rise a few feet.  Marion came up a couple feet but still a foot below conservation.

Shooters take note: KDWPT  meeting concerning the future of the shooting range at Maxwell Game Preserve in McPherson County October 24th at the Canton fire department in Canton Kansas.  This is also renewing interest in a KDWPT  range in Saline county.  We will have more on next weeks program.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Central Kansas Outdoors 9-29

September 28, 2018 6:45 pm

Central Kansas Outdoors 9-22

September 21, 2018 1:57 pm

Central Kansas Outdoors 9-15

September 14, 2018 3:41 pm

Central Kansas Outdoors 9-8

September 7, 2018 3:58 pm

Latest Stories

Top News

Ellsworth Woman Wins $50,000

A woman from Ellsworth has won a $50,000 grand prize. Roberta Waymaster was announced Friday as t...

October 12, 2018 Comments

Three New Officers Begin Careers in...

Top News

October 12, 2018

Central Kansas Outdoors 10-13

Sports News

October 12, 2018

Volunteers Still Needed for Area Fo...

Kansas News

October 12, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Volunteers Still Needed f...
October 12, 2018Comments
Gun, Holster Stolen
October 12, 2018Comments
Thief Caught on Camera
October 12, 2018Comments
Downtown “Cash Mob&...
October 12, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH