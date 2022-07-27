Central Kansas KKK Focus of Presentation

The rise of the Ku Klux Klan in Central Kansas will be the focus of an upcoming presentation at the Smoky Hill Museum in Salina.

According to the museum, Tom Fleming will explore why and how the Ku Klux Klan was so popular throughout the state in the 1920s. He’ll share the cultural, political and economic reasons for the KKK’s rise, as well as the reasons for their eventual downfall. Fleming has studied, lectured and written on central Kansas history. He’s also an author and has taught at Bethany College.

The Ku Klux Klan, commonly shortened to the KKK or the Klan, is an American white supremacist, right-wing terrorist, and hate group whose primary targets are African Americans, Jews, Latinos, Asian Americans, Catholics, and Native Americans, as well as immigrants, leftists, LGBT, Muslims, and atheists.

This presentation is offered by the Smoky Hill Museum, both in person and through Zoom, Thursday, August 4, 5:30-6:30 p.m. There will be limited seating in the Museum lobby. Or, register to watch at home via Zoom at: www.smokyhillmuseum.org.