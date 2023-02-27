Salina, KS

Central Kansas KKK Again Focus of Presentation

Todd PittengerFebruary 27, 2023

The rise of the Ku Klux Klan in Central Kansas will again be the focus of an upcoming presentation at the Smoky Hill Museum in Salina.

According to the museum, in his first presentation, Tom Fleming explored the cultural, political and economic reasons for the KKK’s rise in Central Kansas during the 1920s. Back by popular demand, Fleming will expand on this important topic. He’ll share about the spread of the KKK throughout Kansas, focusing on individual towns and communities, and he’ll discuss the causes for its eventual downfall. An author, Fleming has also taught at Bethany College and has studied, lectured and written on central Kansas history.

This presentation is offered by the Smoky Hill Museum, Thursday, March 2, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Experience this presentation in person at the Museum, or choose to watch from the comfort of your home, using Zoom. Request the Zoom link at www.smokyhillmuseum.org.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

