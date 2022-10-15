Central holds on in win over Goddard

In Goddard, the Salina Central Mustangs survive the Goddard Lions 47-42 in a high scoring contest that included multiple onside kicks and a defensive stop by the Mustangs to seal the victory. The Mustangs won the toss and took the ball out of the gate and started the scoring with touchdown runs by RB Kenyon McMillan and RB Avery Richardson. Goddard would answer in the 2nd quarter on a 39 yard touchdown run by RB Micah Johnson to cut the lead in half.

At this point, both offenses were unstoppable. QB Gunnar Gross would score on a touchdown run from 3 yards out and toss a touchdown pass to WR Trevon Cole. WR Mason Healy for the Lions had a 10 yard touchdown run that led to the halftime score of 28-14 Mustangs.

The big surprise of the game came after halftime. The Mustangs tried and recovered an onside kick to start the half. That ensuing drive would end in Gunnar Gross running it in from 2 yards out for a touchdown. Goddard would respond on a 4 yard touchdown run from Healy again. He fumbled the ball into the end zone but it was recovered by the Lions. After another Keynon McMillan touchdown on the next drive, Salina Central would lead 41-21 leading to the final quarter. To start the 4th, both teams traded touchdowns yet again before a 3 yard touchdown run by Goddard’s RB Devin Mathes made it a 47-35 ballgame.

Goddard would then attempt and recover the onside kick and score on a 7 yard touchdown run by RB Micah Johnson to make it 47-42. Goddard would attempt their 3rd onside kick of the game but the Mustangs recovered it. After the Lions finally stopped the Mustangs on 4th down with 3 minutes remaining, Goddard moved the ball down the field but was stopped by the Mustang defense on 4th down with 38 seconds left.

With no timeouts remaining, Salina Central would line up in victory formation to run out the clock.

WR Hunter Mowery was our H&R Block of the Game sealing big runs for Kenyon McMillan and Gunnar Gross. Trevon Cole was our Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game with an excellent performance on offense, defense and special teams.