Central Handles Newton Girls; Mustang Boys Succumb To 3-Point Barrage

Salina Central overcame a slow first quarter to pummel a former league foe, Newton, 54-19 on Tuesday night at Ravenscroft Court.

The Mustangs started off the game on a 9-2 spurt and looked like they would make quick work of the Railers. However, mistakes on offense led to some lackadaisical play on defense and Newton trimmed the lead to three with a little more than a minute remaining in the quarter. However, Central would score the final four points of the period, including an Aubrie Kierscht bucket at the buzzer–her first of the game–to lead 13-6 after one.

Central never looked back as Chris Fear dialed up some tweaks to his defensive scheme. The Mustangs answered up with a 24-4 second quarter, putting the game away early.

Kierscht did not need to have her usual scoring output on Tuesday, as her fellow teammates, Mykayla Cunningham and Chaliscia Samilton led the Mustang attack. The duo would score inside and out as Central led 37-10 at the break and then cruised in the second half for an easy win.

Newton (2-16) was led by Lexi Valle-Ponds on senior night with seven points.

Salina Central (15-4) has won five in-a-row. Cunningham finished with 13 points and Kierscht added in 12.

The Nex-Tech Wireless “Player of the Game” is Samilton, who followed up a career-high 16 points last time out, with a 13 point performance on Tuesday. She also dominated the glass to make sure Newton had no second chance opportunities. Hampton Williams wins the H&R “Block of the Game.”

Up next, the Mustangs host Arkansas City.

Newton 66, SALINA CENTRAL BOYS 47

Tuesday night’s game in to Newton came down to two numbers: 12 and 2. Th0se are the number of 3 points made by Newton and Salina Central, respectively.

The Mustangs just couldn’t find the production from their guards as Newton broke a 13-game losing skid on Tuesday.

Central’s post players did all that they could to keep SC in the game, as they tallied for 37 of Mustang 47 points for the game. It wasn’t until late in the final quarter when a Central guard scored.

The Railers led 15-10 after one, 31-20 at halftime and 49-32 going in to the final stanza.

Newton (2-18) had their guards dominate on Tuesday night, as only their guards scored in the game. Senior, Jaxon Brackeen scored 23 points on two first half 3’s to lead the way, while Tanner Dorrell added in 19 points in the win.

Salina Central (6-13) had Reed McHenry land in double-figures with 11 points. However, Caden Kickhaefer led the team with 19 points and the H&R “Block of the Game.”

Both Central teams come back home to Salina to host Ark City to end off the regular season.