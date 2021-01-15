Central Girls Roll, Boys Stun Goddard for Sweep

Salina Central boys basketball has read a similar story throughout the season.

Friday night’s chapter had a different ending.

Salina Central rallied from a 17-2 hole to stun the Goddard Lions, 45-42, in double overtime inside the Brickhouse. Central improved to 2-6, 2-4 in AVCTL-II play. Goddard dipped to 0-9, 0-5 in league play.

Goddard entered Friday with a season shot percentage of 38 percent. The Lions drastically improved those numbers, nailing multiple shots to build a 15-point cushion. The Mustangs had just two buckets all quarter, the last being a three from junior Parker Kavanagh to cut the deficit to 17-5 after one.

The Mustangs used a pair of 7-0 spurts to keep up with the Lions. The first came in the second when Central charged back to a seven-point game by halftime, 23-16. The final, and most important burst, brought the Mustangs within five. Kavanagh hit a last-second trey, making the score 32-27 after three.

Central senior Caden Kickhaefer gave the Mustangs their first lead of the game with a minute left, hitting a shot to propel Central ahead 38-37. Salina Central took the ball back.

However, sophomore Kenyon McMillan received a technical foul after being tripped by Goddard’s Jackson LeFevre. McMillan missed the bonus free throw while LeFevre went 1-of-2, knotting up the score at 38-38 with 43 seconds to go.

Goddard turned to top scorer Cam’Ron Moses, who barreled into Kickhaefer, giving the ball right back to Central. Junior Hayden Vidricksen’s three at the buzzer swirled off, sending the game to overtime.

In the extra period, Kickhaefer fouled out of the game. Junior Micah Moore took over in the paint, making a bucket to put Central up three. After a timeout, Moses drilled a left-wing triple to lock up the score at 42-42. Goddard would get the ball back with 1.3 seconds left, but the desperation heave from Jake Jasnoski was off line.

McMillan made up for his blunder with numerous effort plays, including a charge. Central logged all three points in the second overtime. Moses’ three for the tie was off the mark, giving Central the win. Moses finished with a game-high 21 points.

Central had three players reach double figures. Moore had a career-high 12 points. McMillan and Kickhaefer each chipped in 10.

SALINA CENTRAL 59, GODDARD 31

Salina Central entered Friday’s game with an average of six made threes.

The Mustangs hit the mark easily.

Junior Aubrie Kierscht put up another 29 points, the Mustangs connected on 11 treys, and Central caged the Lions to improve to 7-1, 5-1 in AVCTL-II. Goddard dropped to 3-5, 0-5 in league action.

Central jumped out to an 11-1 cushion before Goddard’s first field goal with 96 seconds to go in the first. Salina Central turned to the three-ball in the ensuing period, drilling five to bring the total to eight by intermission.

After falling behind by 29, Goddard scored the final five points of the half, including the Lions’ second bucket to trim the margin to 34-10.

Kierscht didn’t slow down in the third, hitting three more triples. The Navy commit finished with seven threes and followed Tuesday’s 29-point effort with another. Goddard was paced by Maycee James’ 16 points.

Central is the top seed at the Salina Invitational Tournament, drawing Wichita West Thursday. The boys are the seven seed, facing Andover. Pregame at 4:45 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.