Central girls outlast South in OT, claim SIT 3rd Place

Jackson SchneiderJanuary 22, 2023

Salina Central opened Saturday morning’s early start with a 10-0 run, but Salina South battled back, taking the 44th annual Salina Invitational Third Place game to overtime. Salina Central would prevail in the extra period, winning 49-45.

After falling behind 10-0, South would rally, closing the second half on a 16-10 advantage to close within four at the break. Freshman Paityn Fritz had a monster first half for the Cougars, scoring 13 of their 16 points in the opening 16 minutes of play. She would finish with 20 in total.

Central though, would stay the course, using a big second half from Junior Tyler Vidricksen, who scored 15 points in the game, to keep up with the Cougars. Azbey Peckham scored 12 for the Mustangs as well.

Each team struggled offensively in the overtime, but free throws were the biggest story. Salina Central made 8/11 from the free throw line in OT, while South shot just 5/9 from the line, proving to be a big part in why Central would hold on for the win.

Nex-Tech Wireless Players of the Game –

Salina Central – Azbey Peckham

Salina South – Paityn Fritz

H&R Blocks of the Game –

Salina Central – Elle Denning

Salina South – Tamia Cheeks

BOX SCORE

Salina South – 5 – 11 – 14 – 8 – 7 / 45

Salina Central – 13 – 7 – 9 – 9 – 11 / 49

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

