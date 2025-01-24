Central Girls March Cruise into 5th Place Game on Saturday

Salina Central Lady Mustangs 66 Junction City 12

SALINA – The Salina Central Lady Mustangs took care of business in the consolation semifinals as expected Friday night at Salina Central in a game that was never close. The 54 point lead at the end of the game was the large lead for Central. In all, the Lady Mustangs had 10 players score and were led by Tahlia Morris and Grace Ostmeyer. Morris finished with a game-high 19 points, while Ostmeyer totaled 18 points in the win.

Salina Central improved to 5-5 with the win and will now play for 5th place Saturday on their home floor. They will face a suddenly hot Abilene Cowgirl team. Abilene defeated Great Bend 47-40 on Friday. The win was the 2nd for the Cowgirls in their last 3 games. Abilene entered last Friday’s game at Concordia with a 35 game losing streak.

𝗦.𝗜.𝗧. 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗚𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀

(𝟲) 𝗦𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗮 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹 18 34 52 66 (5-5)

(𝟳) 𝗝𝘂𝗻𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 4 5 10 12 (1-7)

𝗦𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗮 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴: Tahlia Morris 19, Grace Ostmeyer 18, Finley Jones 7, Makmabri Hastings 5, Macy O’Hara 4, Tessa Synder 4, Addison Hansen 3, Lexie Guerrero 3, Remi Myers 2, Charlize Waltman 1

𝗝𝘂𝗻𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴: Isabell Pruitt 5, Maiyauness Harley 4, A’Niyah Henry Rivers 3

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲

Senior, Tahlia Morris 19 points

Sophomore, Grace Ostmeyer 18 points

𝗦.𝗜.𝗧. 𝗦𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗲𝘀

𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽 𝗦𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗮𝘁 𝗞𝗪𝗨

𝗚𝗜𝗥𝗟𝗦

(1) Buhler 54 (4) Salina South 50

(2) Andover 51 (3) Wamego 35

𝗕𝗢𝗬𝗦

(1) Great Bend 54 (4) Salina Central 49

(2) Andover 73 (6) Salina South 25

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗮𝘁 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹

(8) Abilene 47 (5) Great Bend 40

(6) Salina Central 66 (7) Junction City 12