Central girls end season in loss at Andover

FINAL: (2) Andover 54, (10) Salina Central 47

Salina Central came in to their Sub-State Final matchup as the only 5A girls team to win as a lower-seeded team in the opening round. Their dramatic win over Eisenhower brought them an energy and a confidence that could be built upon into another potential upset.

Friday night, they had their chances to do exactly that, giving the #2 seed in the 5A West all they bargained for and then some; however, it was not to be. Andover would make just a few more plays down the stretch, leading to a tight, seven-point win over the Mustangs, sending Andover to the 5A State Tournament next week.

Callan Hall would lead the Mustangs’ upset bid, scoring 18 points. Senior Brynn O’Hara would be the only other Central player in double-figures with 10 points, while Saniya Triplett scored eight points off the bench.

Andover star Brooke Walker would lead all scorers in the game, tallying 20 on the night, with 14 coming after halftime, while Brodie Christensen would score 14 for the Trojans as well.

Andover saw double-digit leads in both halves, but both times, the Mustangs would rally, pulling to within as few as five in the final two minutes, before Andover Freshman Regan Dusenbery would take, and make, an ill-advised corner three to put the proverbial dagger into the back of Central’s upset bid.

The Mustangs saw their season end with an overall record of 11-11, the 14-straight season of double-digit wins for the Central ladies. They will return seven key players to next year’s team, which provides both Head Coach Chris Fear with much reason for optimism about what may wait ahead.

Andover improves to 20-2 on the season, and will compete in the State Quarterfinals next week at White Auditorium in Emporia.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Callan Hall

H & R Block of the Game: Brynn O’Hara

BOX SCORE

Salina Central – 11 – 13 – 11 – 12 / 47

Andover – 14 – 13 – 15 – 12 / 54

Salina Central final scoring:

Callan Hall – 18

Brynn O’Hara – 10

Saniya Triplett – 8

Azbey Peckham – 7

Tyler Vidricksen – 3

Maylin Owen – 1