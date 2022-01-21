Central girls advance to championship, boys fall short

GIRLS: 5A #2 Salina Central 63, Concordia 17

In the Semifinal round of the 43rd Annual Salina Invitational Tournament, the Salina Central girls dominated the Concordia Panthers 63-17 behind 19 points from Aubrie Kierscht and 12 from Mykayla Cunningham.

Concordia scored the first two points of the game, but from there Salina Central would score the next 20 points. Concordia finished the first quarter scoring the last four points to get within a 20-6 score, but Salina Central would outscore the Panthers 24-0 in the second quarter to grab a 44-6 lead at the break.

The Mustangs would also score the first six points of the third quarter to total a 30-0 run in all. From there, Central would call off the dogs and rest their main rotational players for tomorrow’s championship game against Andover.

The Mustangs improved to 10-0 on the season with the win, and will look for their first Salina Invitational Tournament Title since 2017 tomorrow at 5:00 PM on 1150 KSAL.

Concordia – 6 / 0 / 3 / 8 – 17

Salina Central – 20 / 24 / 15 / 4 – 63

BOYS: 5A #1 Andover 62, Salina Central 58

The Andover Trojans held off a comeback effort from Salina Central, defeating the Mustangs 62-58 in the semifinal round of the S.I.T.

The Trojans grabbed a 12-2 lead early, but the Mustangs would battle back, to take a lead at 23-22, but it would be Andover who would lead at the half 26-23.

Andover would be led by 24 points from Eli Shetlar and 21 points from BJ Redic in the game, as the only Trojans in double-digits. Salina Central would be led by Nolan Puckett, who scored 19 in the effort. Ethan Waters scored 13 and Sid Duplessis IV scored 12.

In the second half, the two teams would continually trade runs back and forth, but it would be the Trojans who would lead throughout; however, in the final minute, Salina Central would force a turnover down 60-58, with a chance to tie or take the lead when Sid Duplessis was called for a charge at mid-court for a collision with a defensive player that had most fans in attendance scratching their heads.

The foul would result in a turnover where Central would be forced to foul and Shetlar would hit both free throws to put the game on ice.

Andover will advance to the Championship game tomorrow night at 6:45 PM against Wichita South, while Salina Central will take on Buhler at 3:30 PM for the third place contest.

Andover – 14 / 12 / 18 / 18 – 62

Salina Central – 10 / 13 / 13 / 22 – 58