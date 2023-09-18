Central Football 5A’s Top Offense

Each week, Charles Chaney (@ChuckChaneyBCTG on X) of the Butler County Times Gazette compiles High School Football team statistics for classifications 1-6A.

Following three weeks, the Salina Central offense is the top overall in all of class 5A.

Mark Sandbo’s Mustangs are 2-1 on the season, averaging 42.67 points per game (4th in 5A), as well as 500.7 total offensive yards per game. No other 5A school averages over 483 yards per game, according to the chart.

The Mustangs have compiled over 1500 yards of total offense through its first three games of the season, amassing 915 through the air and 587 on the ground.

Salina Central will be on the road this week, taking on the 20th ranked team in 5A total defense, the 0-3 Andover Trojans.

Fans interested in the full stat breakdown can view the information HERE.