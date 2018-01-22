Salina, KS

Now: 35 °

Currently: Light Snow / Windy

Hi: 36 ° | Lo: 25 °

BREAKING NEWS

Central FB Coach Mike Hall Resigns After 12 Seasons

Pat StrathmanJanuary 22, 2018

Following over a decade of service as head football coach of the Salina Central Mustangs, Mike Hall has resigned.

Hall broke the news to his players at 10 am Monday after notifying administration on Friday. Salina Central went 0-18 the last two seasons. The last victory was on October 30, 2015 against Newton in the final game of the year.

Hall took over for legendary coach Marvin Diener after a state championship campaign in 2005, while serving as an assistant coach on the staff for seven years. In his 12 seasons as head coach, Hall went 54-64 with the best year coming in 2007 when the Mustangs went 8-4.

Salina Central athletic director Greg Maring confirmed the news with KSAL and indicated that Hall will continue to teach.

“There isn’t a coach that worked harder, who cared more about his players and wanting them to succeed both on and off field,” Maring said. “He will be missed on the sidelines and we wish him nothing but the best.”

Maring said the process of finding a new coach will start immediately.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Central Boys’ Win SIT Record 13th Champ...

January 20, 2018 10:12 pm

AUDIO: Coaches Corner 1-20

 10:42 am

2018 Mid-season Tournament Brackets & Results

January 19, 2018 11:30 pm

Central Marches on to SIT Semis

January 18, 2018 11:47 pm

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Salina Man Arrested for Fake $100

A Salina man was arrested after trying to buy pizza and cigarettes with a counterfeit $100 bill. ...

January 22, 2018 Comments

Doobie Brothers Coming to Salina

Top News

January 22, 2018

No Bomb Found after Threat at Tony&...

Kansas News

January 22, 2018

Saline County Sheriff truck

I-70 Drug Arrest near Salina

Top News

January 22, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Man Arrested for F...
January 22, 2018Comments
No Bomb Found after Threa...
January 22, 2018Comments
Smoky Hill Museum to Cele...
January 22, 2018Comments
UPDATE: Winter Storm, Can...
January 22, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018