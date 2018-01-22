Central FB Coach Mike Hall Resigns After 12 Seasons

Following over a decade of service as head football coach of the Salina Central Mustangs, Mike Hall has resigned.

Hall broke the news to his players at 10 am Monday after notifying administration on Friday. Salina Central went 0-18 the last two seasons. The last victory was on October 30, 2015 against Newton in the final game of the year.

Hall took over for legendary coach Marvin Diener after a state championship campaign in 2005, while serving as an assistant coach on the staff for seven years. In his 12 seasons as head coach, Hall went 54-64 with the best year coming in 2007 when the Mustangs went 8-4.

Salina Central athletic director Greg Maring confirmed the news with KSAL and indicated that Hall will continue to teach.

“There isn’t a coach that worked harder, who cared more about his players and wanting them to succeed both on and off field,” Maring said. “He will be missed on the sidelines and we wish him nothing but the best.”

Maring said the process of finding a new coach will start immediately.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.