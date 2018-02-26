Central Ends Day on Heightened Security

Salina Central High School ended the day Monday under heightened security after a threat was found in a bathroom.

The district sent out the following e-mail to parents, informing of threatening graffiti found in a bathroom:

“Dear Mustang Family,

With the concerns across the country about school safety please know that the safety of our students and staff is our number one priority. During the final hour of school on Monday, February 26, 2018, we discovered threatening graffiti in one of our bathrooms. An investigation immediately began and the school went into heightened security through the end of the school day. Practices and events will go on as planned. If your student at any time has a concern please encourage them to visit with the principal, or as a parent you are welcome to call us directly. Thank you for your support of Salina High School Central.”

As a precaution the school was in heightened security. It was not in lock down. Heightened security means among other things that there is an added police presence, and officials are extra vigilant. Business and classes continue as usual.

After school practices and activities were held as regularly scheduled.