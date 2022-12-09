Salina, KS

Central defeats South in City Wrestling Dual

Jackson SchneiderDecember 9, 2022

Salina Central swept Salina South on the wrestling mats Thursday night. The boys took a tight win by a score of 40-36, while the girls handled things with a 42-6 victory.

Girls Results:

100 – South’s M. Sutton by fall over H. James (1:04)

140 – Central’s K. Kingsbury by fall over L. Velt (1:38)

155 – Central’s A. Coykendall by fall over T. Barrett (0:28)

155 – Central’s K. Waite by fall over M. Dara (5:02)

155 – Central’s K. Waite over D. Jenkins (Injury)

Boys Results:

106 – Central’s D. Schneweis victory (OPEN)

113 – South’s K. Rector victory (OPEN)

120 – Central’s J. Adam by fall over J. Edwards (0:41)

126 – Central’s G. Herman victory over Z. McMurray (MD 15-7)

132 – Central’s H. Hall over I. Martinez (Dec. 4-0)

138 – Central’s A. Owings by fall over D. McDonald (1:09)

144 – Central’s C. Slothower by fall over B. Oliver (1:37)

150 – Central’s D. Hogan by fall over R. Puckett (0:15)

157 – South’s W. Elder by fall over R. Henderson (1:28)

165 – South’s P. Augustine by fall over C. Carter (0:56)

175 – South’s Carson Power victory (OPEN)

190 – South’s R. Flores by fall over E. Stanton 5:07)

215 – Central’s B. Rageth over B. Fencl (Dec. 6-4)

285 – South’s D. Hightower by fall over C. Aguilar (0:57)

Sports News

Central defeats South in City Wrestling Dual

