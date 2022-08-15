Salina, KS

Salina Central XC ready for action

Jackson SchneiderAugust 15, 2022

Head Coach Brad Dix and the Salina Central Mustangs are gearing up for the start of their 2022 Cross Country season, returning a plethora of names from a season ago.

According to Coach Dix, last season was a big one for the Mustangs and their culture. “We had some individual success,” said Dix. “But we had solid senior leadership that led our younger runners to buy in and put in some solid work over the season.”

The list of names to look out for isn’t short, and that could lead to several individual and team accolades, as Central returns Zack Tibbits, Titus Shafer, Cooper Affholder, William North, Jonny Haller, and Barron Talbott just to name a few of the boys runners.

“We are working towards continued growth in our support for one another,” said Coach Dix. “We are focusing on being disciplined in our daily work towards the team goals of qualifying for state.”

On the girls side, keep an eye out for sophomore Katelyn Rupe, who should lead the Lady Mustang runners. She broke two school records at the Salina Central Invitational this past May, the 1600 meter and the 3200 meter. Her 3200 meter time crushed the previous  school record by 13 seconds, a stunning number for such a young runner.

The Mustangs will kick off their fall schedule on Saturday, September 3rd in Manhattan. They’ll host a home invitational on Saturday, October 8th at Bill Burke Park.

COMPLETE 2022 SALINA CENTRAL CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE

Saturday, Sep 3, 2022
Invitational9:00 AMAway vs. ManhattanManhattan – Warner Park
Thursday, Sep 8, 2022
Invitational3:30 PMAway vs. HesstonHesston Golf Park
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022
Invitational4:30 PMAway vs. BuhlerEvergy-Prarie Ridge XC Course
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022
B MeetTBDAway vs. Southeast of SalineSE of Saline High School
Saturday, Sep 24, 2022
Rim Rock ClassicTBDAway vs. LawrenceRim Rock Farm
Saturday, Oct 1, 2022
Invitational10:00 AMAway vs. Junction CityMilford State Park
Saturday, Oct 8, 2022
Invitational9:00 AMMultiple SchoolsSalina Bill Burke Complex
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022
AVCTL10:00 AMAway vs. Maize SouthEl Dorado – Gary Wartick’s Farm
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022
5A – Regionals10:00 AMAway vs. Great Bend
Saturday, Oct 29, 2022
5A – StateTBDAway vs. Tba

