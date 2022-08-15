Salina Central XC ready for action

Head Coach Brad Dix and the Salina Central Mustangs are gearing up for the start of their 2022 Cross Country season, returning a plethora of names from a season ago.

According to Coach Dix, last season was a big one for the Mustangs and their culture. “We had some individual success,” said Dix. “But we had solid senior leadership that led our younger runners to buy in and put in some solid work over the season.”

The list of names to look out for isn’t short, and that could lead to several individual and team accolades, as Central returns Zack Tibbits, Titus Shafer, Cooper Affholder, William North, Jonny Haller, and Barron Talbott just to name a few of the boys runners.

“We are working towards continued growth in our support for one another,” said Coach Dix. “We are focusing on being disciplined in our daily work towards the team goals of qualifying for state.”

On the girls side, keep an eye out for sophomore Katelyn Rupe, who should lead the Lady Mustang runners. She broke two school records at the Salina Central Invitational this past May, the 1600 meter and the 3200 meter. Her 3200 meter time crushed the previous school record by 13 seconds, a stunning number for such a young runner.

The Mustangs will kick off their fall schedule on Saturday, September 3rd in Manhattan. They’ll host a home invitational on Saturday, October 8th at Bill Burke Park.

COMPLETE 2022 SALINA CENTRAL CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE