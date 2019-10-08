Central Claims AVCTL-I Girls Tennis Title

Although Salina South swept the top two spots in doubles action, Salina Central’s depth propelled the Mustangs to another title.

Central edged South by three points to win the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Division I girls tennis championship. Salina Central accumulated 45 points while South ended up with 42.

Pacing the Mustangs was senior Callie Sanborn, who defeated Salina South’s Robyn Logan in the singles championship, 6-0, 6-2. Classmate Emery Newton claimed third with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Gracie Foster of Hutchinson.

Camryn Phelps teamed up with Reagan Geihsler in doubles action, finishing third after a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Newton’s Kenzi Gillispie and Madelynn Hamm. Sydney Sorrell and Molly Michaelis downed Campus’ Kaitlyn Gullege and Torrance Nelson, 9-1, for fifth.

The doubles championship featured all Cougars as Tess Daily and Jilian Coleman faced Iliana Armbrust and Alexxa Nunemaker. Daily/Coleman edged Armbust/Nunemaker 7-6 (4), 3-6, 10-7.

South and Central now prepare for the Class 5A regional tournament on Saturday at Salina Central.