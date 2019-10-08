Salina, KS

Now: 54 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 75 ° | Lo: 57 °

Central Claims AVCTL-I Girls Tennis Title

Pat StrathmanOctober 8, 2019

Although Salina South swept the top two spots in doubles action, Salina Central’s depth propelled the Mustangs to another title.

Central edged South by three points to win the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Division I girls tennis championship. Salina Central accumulated 45 points while South ended up with 42.

Pacing the Mustangs was senior Callie Sanborn, who defeated Salina South’s Robyn Logan in the singles championship, 6-0, 6-2. Classmate Emery Newton claimed third with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Gracie Foster of Hutchinson.

Camryn Phelps teamed up with Reagan Geihsler in doubles action, finishing third after a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Newton’s Kenzi Gillispie and Madelynn Hamm. Sydney Sorrell and Molly Michaelis downed Campus’ Kaitlyn Gullege and Torrance Nelson, 9-1, for fifth.

The doubles championship featured all Cougars as Tess Daily and Jilian Coleman faced Iliana Armbrust and Alexxa Nunemaker. Daily/Coleman edged Armbust/Nunemaker 7-6 (4), 3-6, 10-7.

South and Central now prepare for the Class 5A regional tournament on Saturday at Salina Central.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

HS FB Coaches Corner – 10/5

October 5, 2019 9:33 am

Central Rolls Campus for Third Straight Win

 6:59 am

Adler, Washington Run Rampant for Derby Over ...

 12:21 am

Salina Central, South to be in Different AVCT...

October 2, 2019 4:06 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Central Claims AVCTL-I Girls Tennis...

Although Salina South swept the top two spots in doubles action, Salina Central's depth propelled th...

October 8, 2019 Comments

Salina Celebrates National Arts and...

Top News

October 8, 2019

Bethany’s Molette Earns KCAC ...

Sports News

October 7, 2019

KWU Announces Legacy Scholarships

Top News

October 7, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Police Log 10-7-19
October 7, 2019Comments
Crash, DUI Arrest
October 7, 2019Comments
Handcuffed Man Ran from P...
October 7, 2019Comments
Indecent Liberties
October 7, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH