Central Boys Advance to 5th Place Game

The Salina Central Mustangs picked-up a confidence building victory on the season Friday night in consolation bracket play at the 42nd annual Salina Invitational Tournament with a 47-43 win over the Wichita South Titans.

After limited scoring in the first quarter and both teams struggled to get shots to drop, but did find their way to a 9 all tie at the end of one. The two teams had runs of their own in the 2nd quarter, but neither team collecting more than a 4 point edge, however the South Titans carried a 19-18 lead to the locker room at intermission.

Wichita South jumped out to a quick start in the 3rd quarter with junior Abel Jones hitting some big shots giving the Titans a 6 point advantage the largest lead for either team on the night, but with some tight defensive pressure for the Mustangs and some excellent inside play by senior Reed McHenry, Salina Central pulled back in front 31-30 at the end of three.

In the final quarter it became a back and fourth game with neither team gaining much control until the last few seconds with the Mustangs hitting some big shots and clutch free throws.

Senior Reed McHenry led all scorers on the night with 20 points and 7 rebounds, senior Caden Kickhaefer added 12 and sophomore Kenyon McMillian chipped in 5.

Two players for Wichita South finished the night in double figures, senior Ashtin Standifer dropped in 15 points, while junior Abel Jones added 13, the Titans dropped to 4-6 on the season and will play Newton in the 7th place game.

With the win Salina Central moves to 3-7 and will play Concordia for 5th place in the SIT Saturday afternoon with a 2:45 pre-game show and 3:00 tip-off at South Middle School, catch all the action on KSAL 1150 AM.