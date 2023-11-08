Central Athletes Sign College Letters of Intent

A pair of Salina Central student-athletes signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday.

BARRON TALBOTT, CROSS COUNTRY

Cross Country Athlete Barron Talbott signed to run at Kansas Wesleyan University.

Talbott has only run for the last few years, but has hit his stride of late, assisting the Mustangs to a historic year, where the entire Varsity team qualified for State for the second-consecutive season, a school first.

“I chose Kansas Wesleyan because I wanted that smaller school experience, I wasn’t really thrilled with the idea of a big public school,” said Talbott of his college choice. “K-Dub’s Cross Country team is good, and I like the culture behind it, so I said ‘I’ll go with this one’.”

The Coyote Cross Country program just completed its conference meet in the KCAC, placing as team runner-up, and with talented young runners, the future is bright, but Central Head Cross Country Coach Brad Dix says KWU is getting a talented athlete, and an even better person.

“Kansas Wesleyan’s getting one of the hardest working kids I’ve ever had,” said Dix. “He’s super determined, and once he gets a goal in mind, nothing can keep him from getting there, and he’s just a great kid. He’s great in the classroom, he’s never going to embarrass your program, and he’s just going to be hard-working, determined, and a super student athlete.”

JANAE MONTOYA, TENNIS

Girls Tennis Athlete Janae Montoya signed to play at Fort Hays State University.

Montoya played number one singles for the Mustangs, and is one of just a small handful of Central players who will graduate while having qualified for the 5A State Tournament all four years. Montoya led Central to a 5A team runner up finish at State this fall, and finished in 7th place as an individual, completing this season with an overall record of 33-7.

“I toured the campus and I really enjoyed it,” said Montoya of her college choice. “I enjoyed the team and the coach, they were very welcoming, and I have a lot of connections to them through my other coaches and I feel like it’s a good fit for me.”

Janae will join a FHSU Tiger team that is currently 3-1 through the completion of its current fall season, and will compete in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association.

“Not only is Janae an incredible tennis player, four-time state qualifier, top ten finishes in singles the last three years, but she is somebody who’s going to put in the work to be good, and she strives to be good,” said Salina Central Tennis Coach McKenzie Weishaar. “She is going to put in work on her own time, as well as with the team. And not only that, but she’s an incredible student, she’s part of the band, she’s part of FCA, so not only is she a great athlete, but she’s a gvery well-rounded individual and they’re very luck to have her.”