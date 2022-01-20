Salina, KS

Central Alum Promoted at KC College

Todd PittengerJanuary 20, 2022

Park University has promoted Kena Wolf to the role of chief enrollment management officer.

According to the schoolm Wolf’s new duties began on Jan. 1.

As the CEMO, Wolf will provide strategic and operational leadership to a number of University departments, including admissions, student marketing, student success, student financial services, strategic alliances, military and veteran student affairs, and campus center operations.

“Kena provides Park University with a critical perspective on the changing national enrollment landscape,” said Park President Shane Smeed. “Her extensive experience working with traditional, distance and military learners has prepared her for this role.”

Wolf previously served as interim chief operating officer since December 2020 when Smeed was appointed as interim president. Wolf has been with the University since April 2016 when she was hired as the associate vice president of campus center and distance operations to oversee Park’s network of campuses across the country (other than the Parkville Campus) and provide strategic insight and leadership for both enrollment and fiscal growth.

Wolf has more than 20 years of progressive experience in higher education and also served as a debate and speech teacher/coach at two high schools in Kansas.

Wolf earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the Keller Graduate School of Management and a Bachelor of Arts degree in English literature (with teaching certification) from Kansas State University.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

