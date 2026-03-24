He’s the center of attention at Rollings Hills Zoo right now, and his name is inspired by the center of the Kansas City Chiefs. Rolling Hills Zoo is kicking things into championship gear with the official introduction of its newest and most adorable, MVP. Creed is a young rhino calf already winning over fans across the region.

Born on February 8, Creed is thriving under the watchful eye of his mother, Evey, and the Zoo’s dedicated animal care team.

According to the Zoom, the rhino’s name pays tribute to Creed Humphrey Kansas City Chiefs standout center, two-time Super Bowl Champion, and multi-time All-Pro, whose strength, grit, and Midwest roots made him the perfect namesake.

“Creed is a name that represents power, determination, and heart—qualities we see not only in this incredible calf, but also in his namesake,” said Ryan VanZant, RHZ Executive Director. “We’re thrilled to celebrate this connection and share his story with our community—especially with Chiefs Kingdom.”

That championship connection came to life in a big way when Humphrey and his girlfriend, Ana Demmer, made a special trip to Rolling Hills Zoo to meet Creed the rhino calf for the very first time. The visit was nothing short of unforgettable, featuring an exclusive, behind-the-scenes encounter filled with brush scratches, ear rubs, and plenty of rhino love—quickly proving that this young calf already has star power of his own.

“When I was approached with the idea of Rolling Hills Zoo naming a new rhino calf after me, it seemed to be such a unique and amazing opportunity,” shared Creed Humphrey. “With white rhinos being an endangered species, to be able to visit and interact with Creed the rhino was incredible. I urge everyone to visit Rolling Hills Zoo, because of their efforts in conservation and how interactive the entire zoo is.”

Since his debut, Creed has become a fan favorite, drawing guests eager to catch a glimpse of his playful personality and unstoppable curiosity. Much like a Chiefs drive at Arrowhead, he’s building momentum fast—and stealing hearts along the way.

Creed’s arrival is more than just a feel-good story—it’s a powerful reminder of the importance of wildlife conservation. Rhinos remain under threat due to habitat loss and poaching, making every birth in human care a meaningful step toward protecting the future of the species. By connecting guests with animals like Creed, Rolling Hills Zoo continues to inspire action, awareness, and appreciation for wildlife around the world.

Fans are encouraged to visit Rolling Hills Zoo to see Creed alongside his mother, Evey, and father, Kengele, learn more about rhino conservation, and experience this exciting moment in the Zoo’s history.

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Photos via Rolling Hills Zoo. Click to Enlarge