Cement Truck Driver Killed in Crash

A driver was killed in a single vehicle crash involving a cement truck.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Mack Cement Truck driven by 28-year-old Mason David Roach of Great Bend was headed north on US Highway 281 in Russell County. The truck drove off the left side of the road into the a ditch.

The cement truck crashed through a private fence, went airborne, and rolled an unknown amount of times.

Roach, who was not buckled up, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon at around 2:30 a couple of miles miles north of Russell on US Highway 281.

Photo by David Elliott / KRSL Radio

