Celtic Thunder IRELAND Storming In To Salina

The Stiefel Theatre in Salina is bringing some Irish good luck to town this fall.

On Monday, the Stiefel announced that Celtic Thunder IRELAND is coming to Salina on Thursday, Nov. 12. The show starts at 8 p.m.

Celtic Thunder IRELAND is a brand-new revue show that revisits their most popular Irish and Celtic songs of the past decade and celebrates the influence of Irish and Celtic music around the world. “We, like everyone else the world over, are concerned about the health of our families and community and wish for our fans to remain safe and protected in these troubling times. The prospect of our future tour is something positive that we carry with us now, and we very much look forward to welcoming our fans to a Celtic Thunder show again soon” says Celtic Thunder soloist Ryan Kelly.

The Celtic Thunder IRELAND live theatrical show encompasses the essence of the Public Television darlings, delivering a blend of lively, fast paced and upbeat songs “A Place in The Choir” “The Galway Girl” and “Raggle Taggle Gypsy” classic ballads “Mountains of Mourne” and “The Wild Rover” and renowned Irish love songs such as “She Moved Through The Fair” and “Danny Boy”. All with a special Celtic Thunder twist, of course.

Drawing from their most popular Television Specials and hits since their inception, IRELAND features the songs and performances that launched Celtic Thunder into the hearts and homes of audiences across the US and Canada, winning them the mantle of Top World Music Act in Billboard five times over. A companion CD and DVD to Celtic Thunder IRELAND was released on the Green Hill Records label on March 6th 2020.

Formed in Dublin in 2007, Celtic Thunder is a multi-dimensional musical and theatrical ensemble celebrated around the world for emotionally powerful performances and a state-of-the-art production. Billboard magazine has named Celtic Thunder the Top World Album Artist (in 2008, 2009, 2011, 2015 and 2016) while the group has had LPs placed in the World Album Top 10 every year since 2008.

CELTIC THUNDER IRELAND is produced by Sharon Browne. Visit the website at www.celticthunder.com

*(New York, March 23, 2020)———-In light of the current world health crisis with the outbreak of COVID-19 Irish supergroup Celtic Thunder has postponed immediate activities and has scheduled its Celtic Thunder IRELAND tour for late fall in the US and Canada. Public Television hit show Celtic Thunder, is a family oriented theatrical event that appeals to fans of all ages. Mindful of the health, safety and well-being of their fans, Celtic Thunder has postponed all current events and intends to bring its latest tour to North America once the current health threat has passed. The opening date for the Celtic Thunder IRELAND tour is October 28th 2020 in Mesa, AZ.

Tickets for Celtic Thunder IRELAND go on sale next Friday, April 3 and start at $39.