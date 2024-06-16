Salina to Celebrate Juneteenth

There will be multiple opportunities to celebrate the Juneteenth holiday in Salina this week.

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, is an annual holiday celebrated on June 19th in the United States to commemorate the ending of slavery. It marks the day in 1865 when word reached African Americans in Texas that slavery in the United States had been abolished. More than two years earlier, on New Year’s Day, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation. Delivered during the American Civil War, this proclamation ordered the freeing of all slaves in states that were rebelling against Union forces.

The purpose of the Juneteenth Celebration in Salina is to promote the elimination of racism and cultivate knowledge and appreciation of African American history and culture.

This year, the Salina Juneteenth Celebration Committee have planned multiple events. They include: