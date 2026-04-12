Celebration Community Grants Awarded

Dickinson County is preparing for a year of celebration in 2026 as the County Commission announces the recipients of the Dickinson County Celebrates America 250 Community Grant Program, awarding a total of $30,000 to support local events, projects, and legacy initiatives.

The grant program, launched in February 2026 and funded by Dickinson County in partnership with the Community Foundation of Dickinson County, was designed to support community-driven efforts that honor America’s 250th anniversary while strengthening civic pride and regional engagement.

A total of 20 organizations representing communities across Dickinson County submitted applications, requesting more than $65,000 in funding. After review, 13 projects were selected based on their alignment with America 250 themes, community involvement, readiness, and overall impact.

In addition to these criteria, the review committee considered:

Equal distribution across all three County Commission districts

Supporting projects in each applying community

Event timing to ensure visibility and recognition of county support

“These awards reflect a thoughtful balance of projects that will bring people together across Dickinson County,” said Dickinson County Administrator Janelle Dockendorf. “From community festivals to lasting memorials, each project plays a role in honoring our nation’s history while strengthening connections at the local level.

“We are a community—we can have some fun,” said Commissioner Kenny Roelofsen. “That’s what this is about—having an all-American celebration and bringing people together to enjoy it.”

“I appreciate the number of people who participated and submitted applications,” added Commissioner Lynn Peterson. “The goal is to celebrate the 250th in a countywide way, encourage creativity, and build enthusiasm within each community.”

2026 America 250 Grant Recipients

VFW D-Day Dinner – $3,000

Historic Seelye Mansion – A250 Celebration – $1,500

Old Abilene Town – Chisholm Trail Experience – $2,500

Eisenhower Foundation – D-Day Commemoration – $2,250

Chapman Labor Day Celebration – $1,500

Chapman Middle School – Veterans Tribute Project – $1,500

Solomon United Festival – 50th Anniversary– $2,000

Solomon FFA – Veterans Memorial – $3,500

Talmage – America 250 Celebration – $1,250

Hope Community Festival – $3,500

Navarre Lions Club – Flagpole Project – $1,500

Tri County Free Fair – Fireworks – $3,500

Woodbine – Lighted Flagpole Project – $2,500

“We’re incredibly grateful to be selected as a recipient of the America 250 grant,” said Jill Duryea, Solomon Festival Committee Member. “This support allows us to build on a long-standing tradition in Solomon and create an even more meaningful experience that brings people together to celebrate our shared history and community.”

The selected projects include a mix of community festivals, educational programs, historical commemorations, and permanent improvements, all designed to engage residents and attract visitors throughout 2026.

Together, these initiatives will be promoted through a countywide calendar of events, helping position Dickinson County as a destination for America 250 celebrations.

The Dickinson County Commissioners extend their appreciation to all applicants for their time, effort, and commitment to creating meaningful community experiences.