Celebrating “The Sanctuary”

Though it’s been open for about a year, a health center in Salina that focuses on wellness by using natural and holistic methods celebrated its official grand opening on Friday.

Crystal Allen is the owner of “The Sanctuary Arts & Wellness”. On Friday as friends and supporters gathered, she ceremoniously cut a ribbon to christen her wellness center.

Crystal tells KSAL News The Sanctuary is a holistic health center, offering a range of services focused on mind, body, and soul.

Crystal has been a nurse for close to 30 years, and has been an energetic practitioner for 5 years. Helping those who are battling health issues is close to her heart. She became a Certified Life Coach in 2020 while enduring a battle with Breast Cancer. She also has fought a lifelong battle with a genetic condition called Ehlers Danlos Syndrome.

The purpose of her center is to offer not only wellness services, but a preventative approach to health and vitality, using a combination of medical and holistic modalities.

Crystal says she offers a wide range of alternative treatment options, including things like Reiki, massage, energy work, bodywork, sound healing, and IV therapy.

The Sanctuary has been open for about a year, and Crystal says business has been “up and down”. “It comes in spurts, at times it’s booming and at other times it’s a little slow,” she said.

Crystal says one of the things that sets The Sanctuary apart is flexibility. They are willing to schedule services to accommodate patient’s needs. She notes that if needed, she can offer guidance and refer patients to other places to get help as well.

Along with its healing arts, The Sanctuary has a retail section with products like crystals, candles, and local art.

The Sanctuary Arts & Wellness is located at 1112 Albert Ave in Salina.