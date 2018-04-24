Celebrating Salina Stadium

A new and improved Salina Stadium was unveiled Tuesday afternoon.

Prior to the Salina Central vs Salina South soccer game students, coaches, USD 305 faculty and staff, and those who worked on the project gathered for a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

USD 305 Superintendent Dr. James Hardy told KSAL News that the latest improvements are part of a seven-phase plan. Over the past year phases 3, 4 and 5 have been completed.

The stadium improvements include:

a new, 90-foot press box with elevator,

structural improvements to bleachers, and

new concession and restroom facilities.

Hardy said the new press box facility includes space for students who working in the district’s audio / visual pathway.

The improvements should help the district host more KSHSAA events. The new press box has room for coaches, event management and media including television and radio. It also has room for student broadcasters working in the audio visual communications career pathway.

The price for phases 3-5 was approximately $3.390 million. The work was done by local architect Charles Renz with JGR and McCownGordon Construction.

Phases 1 and 2 included turf replacement and locker room improvements. Phases 6 and 7 will include facilities for restrooms, concessions, and a locker room on the visitor side of the stadium.

Salina Stadium that is home to both Central and South high school teams, middle school track and football competitions and used by community partners.