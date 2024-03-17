Celebrating National Ag Week

The week of March 17-23 is National Ag Week, and National Ag Day is March 19.

Kansas Farm Bureau and Kansas Living are planning special campaigns on social media.

According to the organizations, this year’s theme, ‘Growing a Climate for Tomorrow,’ set by the Agriculture Council of America, resonates deeply with farmers’ and ranchers’ commitment to sustainable agriculture and the future of the industry.

Follow Kansas Farm Bureau and Kansas Living on Facebook and Instagram, where they will be highlighting the resilience and innovation of Kansas agriculture. From farmers and ranchers to agribusinesses and agricultural enthusiasts, everyone has a role to play in shaping the future of our food system.

Share your own agriculture stories using the hashtags #AgDay24 and #NationalAgWeek, and amplify the voices and experiences that make Kansas agriculture truly remarkable.

