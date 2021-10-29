Celebrating First Annual Mobility Week

Local organizations are participating in the first ever celebration of “Mobility Week”.

According to OCCK Transportation, from Oct. 29 to Nov. 5, public transportation providers, Mobility Managers, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) and partners across the state are celebrating the first annual Mobility Week.

Agencies will host events to encourage Kansans to make efficient and safe transportation choices, promote multimodal transportation options, and roll out new initiatives and policies.

“Mobility Week is a demonstration of our ongoing commitment to providing an innovative transportation system that fits the needs and lifestyles of Kansas’s residents and visitors,” said Michelle Griffin, Mobility Manager for North Central Kansas. “Across the state, organizations partner to promote transportation mode choices while working toward policies that foster sustainable mobility. Together, we can ensure a safe and efficient transportation system for our great state.”

These events promote travel choices such as public transit, walking, bicycling, safe driving, and ridesharing.

Highlights this year include:

Free Rides

Transportation Awareness events

Virtual Events

More information on how to participate in this year’s Mobility Week is available at https://ksrides.org/mobility-week/

More information on the state’s Mobility Managers can be found at https://ksrides.org/our-team/,