Celebrating Eight Years of Thrifty Service

Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas will mark the 8-year anniversary of its Salina Thrift Store with a community celebration on Monday.

According to the organization, a celebration event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the store’s parking lot at 1500 S. 9th Street. It will include free hot dogs, cookies, and water. Shoppers who make an $8 purchase will also receive a complimentary Catholic Charities Thrift Store tote bag. Food, drinks, and totes are available while supplies last.

“We’re so excited to celebrate 8 years with our incredible community,” said Cara Ivey, Catholic Charities’ Director of Thrift Stores & Volunteers. “This store is more than just a place to shop—it’s a place where people come together, and where every purchase helps make a difference in the lives of our neighbors in need.”

Since opening in 2017, the Salina Thrift Store has served as a reliable source of affordable, quality secondhand goods—from clothing and shoes to small appliances and home décor. The store also plays a vital role in sustaining Catholic Charities’ mission to serve all people in need across northern Kansas.

“Our goal is to make basic necessities more accessible to families who need a little extra help,” said Megan Robl, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas. “The store provides an option that’s not only affordable but also dignified.”

Conveniently located on the same site as Catholic Charities’ Salina office, the thrift store allows clients who already visit for food boxes, diapers, or hygiene kits to access household goods without needing to travel elsewhere.

The Salina Thrift Store is open to the public and offers a wide variety of gently used items at affordable prices. Every purchase helps fund essential Catholic Charities programs, including housing and utility assistance, food distribution, pregnancy and adoption services, and affordable mental health counseling—making a lasting impact.

The store is open Mondays and Wednesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Fridays from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.