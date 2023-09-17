Celebrating Conservation Champions

The Kansas Farm Bureau Natural Resources Award program honors members who use time-honored and cutting-edge conservation practices to protect and improve our state’s natural resources.
According to the organization, winners are chosen by their peers serving on the KFB Environmental and Natural Resources Committee.
These good stewards will serve as mentors for KFB members and nonmembers alike to help demonstrate innovative agricultural production and resource conservation to an increasingly urban world.
The 2023 Natural Resources Award winners are:
State winners:
1st: Pleasantview Farms LLC, 6th District, Ellis County
2nd: Scott Thellman – Juniper Hill Farms, 2nd District, Douglas County
3rd: Connor Peirce, 7th District, Reno County
District winners:
District 1: Z&M Twisted Vines, Wyandotte County
District 3: Tim and Kim Bogner, Labette County
District 4: EcoLogical Ag Solutions, Harvey County
District 5: Harries Farm, Marshall County
District 8: Maneth Ag, Rush County
District 9: Devin L Walker, Seward County
District 10: Johnson Family Farms, Thomas County
State winners are invited to the KFB annual meeting in December to be recognized during the awards ceremony and receive a monetary award and plaque. District winners receive $100 and a plaque.
For more information about the Natural Resources Award, visit www.kfb.org/nra.