Celebrating Conservation Champions

The Kansas Farm Bureau Natural Resources Award program honors members who use time-honored and cutting-edge conservation practices to protect and improve our state’s natural resources.

According to the organization, winners are chosen by their peers serving on the KFB Environmental and Natural Resources Committee.

These good stewards will serve as mentors for KFB members and nonmembers alike to help demonstrate innovative agricultural production and resource conservation to an increasingly urban world.

The 2023 Natural Resources Award winners are:

State winners:

1st: Pleasantview Farms LLC, 6th District, Ellis County

2nd: Scott Thellman – Juniper Hill Farms, 2nd District, Douglas County

3rd: Connor Peirce, 7th District, Reno County

District winners:

District 1: Z&M Twisted Vines, Wyandotte County

District 3: Tim and Kim Bogner, Labette County

District 4: EcoLogical Ag Solutions, Harvey County

District 5: Harries Farm, Marshall County

District 8: Maneth Ag, Rush County

District 9: Devin L Walker, Seward County

District 10: Johnson Family Farms, Thomas County

State winners are invited to the KFB annual meeting in December to be recognized during the awards ceremony and receive a monetary award and plaque. District winners receive $100 and a plaque.

For more information about the Natural Resources Award, visit www.kfb.org/nra.