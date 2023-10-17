Coach Ted Kessinger Family Stadium Unveiled

Bethany College marked a historic moment during the Homecoming/Hyllningsfest weekend, with the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Coach Ted Kessinger Family Stadium. Coach Kessinger and his family, former players, and coaches who worked alongside him were in attendance.

According to Bethany, this momentous occasion was the culmination of a successful $2.8 million fundraising campaign, completed in February 2023, which paved the way for the construction of the stadium that began in March. Officially named the Coach Ted Kessinger Family Stadium, the facility boasts a new ticket booth, an expanded concrete area surrounding the ticket booth with modern fencing, upgraded concessions and bathrooms, and a state-of-the-art press box.

“It is truly an honor and blessing to thank you and to recognize all our players, coaches, and supporters of Bethany Football for their significant support for our new family stadium. Note the term ‘family’ in the naming of the stadium, for that refers to all those who have been a significant part of the success of our program. Special recognition goes to President Elizabeth Mauch and Dean of Athletics Laura Moreno for their leadership,” remarked Coach Kessinger.

Distinguished guests included Ted Breidenthal, the new KCAC Commissioner, and Bethany College President Elizabeth Mauch. Also in attendance were current Bethany College head coaches Mike Grossner (Football), Shane Taylor (Women’s Soccer), Dane Straight (Men’s Soccer), and Aaron Yoder (Cross Country/Track and Field), along with Laura Moreno, Dean of Athletics, Luke Samford, Assistant Athletic Director, and Ricky Alexander, Sports Information Director.

“What an awesome weekend! I was so honored to be there for the dedication of the Coach Ted Kessinger Family Stadium. So wonderful to see the many alums who played for Coach K through the years!” stated President Mauch after the ceremony.

Dean of Athletics Laura Moreno, expressed gratitude for the community’s support, saying, “We are so thankful for all who contributed and invested in this project to make it a reality. This new stadium has such a positive impact on our student-athletes, as well as USD 400 and the local Lindsborg community. There is no better way to honor Coach Kessinger than this stadium; he means so much to so many, and I am honored to call him a friend.”

Coach Ted Kessinger holds an illustrious legacy as the Head Football Coach for 28 years at Bethany College. He achieved a remarkable record with no losing seasons, amassing a win percentage of .792. His coaching career featured 16 KCAC championships, 11 KCAC Coach of the Year awards, and 10 NAIA National Playoff appearances. Coach Kessinger’s outstanding contributions to the world of football led to his induction into prestigious halls of fame, including the NAIA Hall of Fame (2003), Kansas Sports Hall of Fame (2005), College Football Hall of Fame (2010), and South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame (2014).

Coach Kessinger’s influence extends beyond the realm of statistics. His former players and coaches fondly remember him for his exceptional leadership and mentorship, emphasizing values like faith, family, integrity, and character.

Jacob Spilker, VP of Advancement, acknowledged the significance of the Coach Ted Kessinger Family Stadium, stating, “What a great celebration of the accomplishments and the culture that Coach Kessinger built here at Bethany College. The Coach Ted Kessinger Family Stadium seals his mark on this college forever. Having this brand-new stadium will give our current student-athletes a better experience, as well as help our coaches bring top talent to this campus as we build for future success in athletics.”

The Coach Ted Kessinger Family Stadium is a testament to Bethany College’s commitment to honoring its rich history while fostering an environment of excellence for its current and future student-athletes.

Photo via Bethany College