Celebrating Cedar Point

A gathering and ribbon cutting event Tuesday morning signified a milestone for one of the newest housing developments in Salina. The first of 22 homes in the Cedar Point Development is finished.

The development is located along Cedar Point Place, adjacent to the Salina Municipal Golf Course.

Cedar Point sits on 10.2 acres. The new development features 22 lots ranging from 10,800 to 24,800 square feet. These lots are designed for homes 1,600 square feet or larger.

Kevin and Stephanie Cool of Cool Construction are developing the project. Stephanie tells KSAL News these are not your ordinary homes.

Cools says a few highlights you can’t see by looking at them from the outside include:

2×6 framing, ZIP board sheathing, and concrete board form the exterior walls, offering greater structural integrity and improved R-value.

5/8″ OSB roof decking helps prevent the rippling often seen with 7/16″ OSB.

Metal soffit and fascia for low-maintenance durability.

Insulated, lightly tinted garage doors for added privacy and temperature control.

Soft-close pocket doors to eliminate slamming.

97% efficient furnace with dual-stage compressors.

Navien tankless water heater ensures hot water even when multiple appliances and showers are running.

Moen plumbing fixtures purchased from Phoenix Supply-not a big box store-and backed by lifetime warranties.

She says there are other features you can see, but might not realize. They include:

Master Bath & Closet

24×48 tiles on the floor and shower walls minimize grout lines for easier maintenance.

12×24 tiles on the shower floor continue the clean look.

A custom closet with ample space-especially for shoes.

Kitchen

Floor-to-ceiling maple cabinets with dovetailed softail drawers.

Double silverware drawer and a dedicated utensil cabinet.

.Flooring

9″ planks, 8mm thick, with a 22-mil wear layer and a 25-year limited warranty.

Appliances

All Whirlpool, purchased from Salina Appliance for reliable service after the s ale.

Woodwork

All trim and finish carpentry is Poplar.

Cool says seven of the 22 building sites are already sold.

Cedar Point Development