Planting Trees on Arbor Day

In celebration of Arbor Day this Wednesday, Kansas Wesleyan University will celebrate with its seventh annual Arbor Day tree planting ceremony on campus.

According to the school, the university will plant a pair of trees. Students, faculty, staff, and City of Salina Parks and Forestry workers will assist with the planting. The event will allow KWU to be eligible for Tree Campus Higher Education recognition from the Arbor Day Foundation, an honor the university has received for six consecutive years prior to 2025.

The KWU Tree Advisory Committee, composed of students, community members and faculty, has worked for the past seven years to create, update and maintain an inventory of the more than 230 trees on campus.

The tree planting event on Wednesday will take place at the Outdoor Living Room at 1 p.m., and the public is invited to participate.

_ _ _

For more information on the Arbor Day Foundation, visit www.arborday.org.