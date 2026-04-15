Celebrating “Allies In Your Health”

Supporters, staff, and the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Blue Coats gathered Wednesday to celebrate the opening of a second location for Kansas Physical Therapy Partners.

The new facility, located in the Galaxy Center at 2306 Planet Avenue, provides personalized outpatient physical therapy, specializing in orthopedic rehabilitation and sports injury recovery.

Physical Therapy Dr. Jordan Zuccarelli told KSAL News the new clinic has the space, and equipment, to be able to offer specialized rehabilitation, especially for athletes.

Dr. Zuccarelli says the new location specializes in helping athletes, young and old, recover. They have middle and high school athletes, college football players from Kansas Wesleyan University, and professional football players from the Salina Liberty among their patients.

Dr. Zuccarelli is originally from the Denver, Colorado, area. He and his wife Dr. Britton Zuccarelli, who is a pediatric neurologist, came to Salina for what was supposed to be a four-year assignment. They liked the community so much, they decided stay. Ten years later they are still here, and raising their family.

Kansas Physical Therapy Partners helps patients from around the area including Salina, Saline County, Abilene, Junction City, Gypsum, Lindsborg, Minneapolis, Bennington, and Ellsworth.

Kansas Physical Therapy Partners has a staff a dozen strong between their two locations, the main office located at 405 E Iron, and the sports and athlete-based south location at 2306 Planet Avenue.