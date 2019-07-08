Celebrating a Year of Drive-Thru Recycling

The Salina Drive-thru Recycling Center is coming up on its one year anniversary and is planning to celebrate.

According to the City of Salina, the facility will host a free public celebration on July 11 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. to commemorate its first year. The event will include refreshments, giveaways and a live radio DJ from Rocking M Media Radio Station FM 104.9.

Adoptable dogs will be on-site with half-price adoption fees from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. as they also celebrates”A Heart for Recycling” – a partnered program with Salina Iron & Metal that benefits Salina Animal Services when aluminum foil is recycled.

The mission of the facility is to simplify the recycling process for the public, by eliminating the need to sort items and adding the ease of drive-through drop off.

The center is open Wednesday through Saturday from 8:30am to 6pm and available for all Salina and Saline County residents.

Instructions:

1. Passenger cars, SUVs, light trucks, trailers, and vans only. Material must be bagged, boxed or bundled.

2. Drive-thru only. Walk-in service not available.

3. Please stop/wait when a red light is present, and only enter the recycling center when the light is green.

4. Remain in your vehicle throughout your visit.

5. Approach the designated drop-off point slowly, place vehicle in park, shut-off engine, and open your trunk.

6. No Styrofoam, packaging “peanuts”, cigarettes, flammable materials, hazardous or toxic wastes, plastic bags, or liquids of any kind.

7. All recyclables must be clean and dry.

8. All bags and containers will be checked and unacceptable items returned.

9. Once your box, bin and unaccepted materials have been returned, please exit the building carefully.

Acceptable Items:

Aluminum and steel (tin) beverage and food cans

Cardboard and pasteboard (flatten for better use of space)

Glass containers (all colors of food and beverage jars and bottles)

Magazines/catalogs, junk mail, office paper, books

Newspapers (including inserts)

Plastic beverage, food and soap containers (plastics 1-7)

Unacceptable Items:

Batteries

Cigarettes

Fluids or aerosols of any kind

Hazardous chemical containers (motor oil, pesticides, etc.)

Other glass (windshields or glass panes)

Other plastics not listed above

Paint cans

Plastic bags

Shredded paper

Styrofoam and packaging “peanuts”

The Salina Drive-thru Recycling Center is located at at 125 W. North Street.