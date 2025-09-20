“Celebrating a Decade of Hope”

An event in Salina which raises funds and awareness for patients at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center established a new record Saturday.
According to Salina Regional Health Center, with 1,214 registered participants, a new participation record was set at the 10th “Fe For a Cure” race / walk, breaking the previous record of 834. Funds from the event support patients undergoing treatment at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center.
One-hundred percent of entry fees for the event are directed to support patients undergoing treatment at the Cancer Center. Final funding numbers were still being tabulated Saturday afternoon.
- Appearance Center hats, scarves, wigs and other personal care items
- Free nutrition supplements
- Masonic Cancer Alliance membership
- Patient transportation assistance
- Patient Meal Program
- Rebecca A. Morrison House patient accommodations
- Many more services
Winners of the 5K run include a couple of KWU Coyote runners finishing first and second.
The top 5 male finishers include:
The top 5 female finishers include:
The 1,214 registered participants make “Fe For a Cure” the third largest race ever held in Salina, behind only the 2023 and 2024 Salina Crossroads Marathon.
_ _ _