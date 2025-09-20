“Celebrating a Decade of Hope”

An event in Salina which raises funds and awareness for patients at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center established a new record Saturday.

According to Salina Regional Health Center, with 1,214 registered participants, a new participation record was set at the 10th “Fe For a Cure” race / walk, breaking the previous record of 834. Funds from the event support patients undergoing treatment at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center.

One-hundred percent of entry fees for the event are directed to support patients undergoing treatment at the Cancer Center. Final funding numbers were still being tabulated Saturday afternoon.

Over the years Fe For a Cure has raised $321,546 through entry fees and donations. The funding is utilized to support a myriad of patient programs, including:

Appearance Center hats, scarves, wigs and other personal care items

Free nutrition supplements

Masonic Cancer Alliance membership

Patient transportation assistance

Patient Meal Program

Rebecca A. Morrison House patient accommodations

Many more services

Winners of the 5K run include a couple of KWU Coyote runners finishing first and second.

The 1,214 registered participants make “Fe For a Cure” the third largest race ever held in Salina, behind only the 2023 and 2024 Salina Crossroads Marathon.

