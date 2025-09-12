Celebrating 805 Tacos

A family that lost its taco truck business less than a month ago, celebrated the opening a brick and mortar location Friday. Family, friends, and the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Blue Coat Ambassadors gathered to celebrate the official grand opening of 805 Tacos, in the travel center at 2140 W Crawford.

805 Tacos is owned and operated by Juan De Leon and his wife Zulma. The entire De Leon family is involved in the business,.

805 Tacos started from a dream of owning a food truck. Eduardo De Leon said when they first opened the food truck, it didn’t take long to realize they had something special. It quickly became beloved at activities and events across the area.

About three weeks ago the food truck was destroyed by a fire. There were no injuries, but the truck was destroyed. Since then, the community has rallied around the family, and established a gofundmeaccount to raise funds.