Celebrating 60 Years of Salina Tech

Salina Area Technical College is planning to celebrate 60 years of impact with a two-day anniversary event featuring a gala and a community car show this Friday and Saturday.

According to the school, the celebration begins Friday with a 60th Anniversary Gala at the Hilton Garden Inn in Salina. The evening will begin with a cocktail hour at 5 p.m., followed by dinner, a silent auction, and recognition of the people, programs, and partnerships that have shaped Salina Tech over the past six decades. Proceeds from the gala will support Salina Tech Foundation scholarships, helping students pursue hands-on careers and training.

The celebration continues Saturday with a 60th Anniversary Car Show on campus at Salina Tech from 1 to 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public as spectators and will feature a range of vehicles, food trucks, free children’s activities, and more, making for a fun afternoon for the community. Participants who would like to have a vehicle judged must register by April 17, 2026.

“This milestone is a chance to celebrate how far we’ve come and where we’re headed,” said Dr. Greg Nichols, Salina Tech President. “These events bring our community together to honor 60 years of impact while we continue to grow and create new opportunities for our students and the communities we serve.”

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For more information about the events, tickets, or vehicle registration, visit www.salinatech.edu