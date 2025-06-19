Celebrating 118 Renovated Homes For Low-Income Families

A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked a major milestone for affordable housing in Salina as the Salina Housing Authority (SHA), in partnership with national investors and government officials, celebrated the completion of 118 newly renovated housing units for low-income families.

Established in 1967 by the City Commission, the SHA has long worked to provide and maintain quality, low-rent housing in the community. In 2018, the authority partnered with Louisiana-based Knight Development to convert public housing units into project-based Section 8 properties under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) program.

As part of this initiative, 118 units across 20.5 acres in Salina were upgraded. The renovated homes include 10 one-bedroom, 56 two-bedroom, and 52 three-bedroom units. The total cost of the development reached $23.7 million.

“This project is about more than housing—it’s about community,” said Holly Knight, CEO of Knight Development. “There is something happening here in Salina. It’s in the people, the neighborhood, and the future. Making sure someone has a place to live isn’t just about infrastructure—it’s about giving them a safe place to lay their head.”

The ribbon cutting brought together a wide array of community leaders and project partners, including representatives from the offices of U.S. Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall, Congressman Tracey Mann, and State Representative Clark Sanders. Local officials, such as Vice Mayor Mike Hoppock, Interim City Manager Jacob Wood, Police Chief C.J. Wise, and Salina Housing Authority Board Chair Rodney Denholm, were also in attendance. The Salina Area Chamber of Commerce participated in the event.

Guests had the opportunity to tour one of the completed homes in the neighborhood, offering a firsthand look at the quality and care that went into the redevelopment.

With Salina projected to need 2,400 additional housing units by 2030, the completion of these homes represents a significant step toward meeting that demand and ensuring access to affordable, stable housing for the city’s growing population.