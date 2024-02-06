Cedarhurst of Salina Now Open

A new retirement community is now open in Salina. Cedarhurst Senior Living is accepting residents in its assisted Living and Memory Care communites.

According to Cedarhurst, this state-of-the-art residence is designed to provide exceptional senior living experiences with a focus on creating a home where each person feels loved, valued, supported, and able to live their life to the fullest.

Among other things, a personalized all-day dining program is part of life at Cedarhurst. Residents will enjoy a diverse menu featuring chef-inspired, nutritionally balanced meals, prepared with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. The goal is to always provide a choice—so you can have what you want, when you want it.

A resident-focused life enrichment program at Cedarhurst is part of a comprehensive initiative is tailored to meet the unique interests and preferences of each resident, fostering a sense of purpose and fulfillment in their daily lives. The community boasts an array of amenities, including:

A movie theater for residents to enjoy the latest films in a comfortable setting

Beautiful courtyards provide serene outdoor spaces for relaxation and socializing

Housekeeping and laundry services are available

Designed with the comfort and well-being of residents in mind, Cedarhurst of Salina features open and modern spaces.

Cedarhurst of Salina is now accepting new residents. To schedule a tour or learn more about please contact our Director of Sales, Amanda Dixon, at

[email protected] or (785) 714-6050.