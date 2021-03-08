CDC Offers Guidance for Those Vaccinated

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offered new guidance Monday for those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the agency, if you’ve been fully vaccinated the following are new criteria which apply to you:

You can gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask.

You can gather indoors with unvaccinated people from one other household (for example, visiting with relatives who all live together) without masks, unless any of those people or anyone they live with has an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

If you’ve been around someone who has COVID-19, you do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless you have symptoms. However, if you live in a group setting (like a correctional or detention facility or group home) and are around someone who has COVID-19, you should still stay away from others for 14 days and get tested, even if you don’t have symptoms.



Here is what has not changed. For now, if you’ve been fully vaccinated: