Salina, KS

Now: 76 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 82 ° | Lo: 59 °

BREAKING NEWS

CCCC Offering Drone Flight School

Cloud County Community CollegeJuly 22, 2019

Cloud County Community College’s small Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Systems program will be offering a two-day drone flight school workshop in August.

The workshop will be on August 5 and 6 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. both days at Cloud’s Renewable Energy Technology hangar. The enrollment deadline is July 29, and there is a $150 fee to attend. Participants must be 18-years-old or older.

Drones will be provided for those who attend the class. Participants who have their own drone and need guidance are welcome to bring their drone.

The training will cover a number of subjects, including the Part 107 exam summary; FAA regulations for flying in the NAS (National Air Space); mission planning; pre- and post-flight checklists; and hands-on flight experience to learn basic maneuvers.

To register for the workshop, contact Laura Leite, Business and Industry coordinator, at [email protected], or by phone at 785.243.1435, ext. 374.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

CCCC Offering Drone Flight School

Cloud County Community College’s small Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Systems program will be offering a ...

July 22, 2019 Comments

Junction City Woman Sentenced in Me...

Kansas News

July 22, 2019

Salina Family Fun Center Closing

Top News

July 22, 2019

Royals’ mixed bag: Highs, low...

Sports News

July 21, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

CCCC Offering Drone Fligh...
July 22, 2019Comments
Junction City Woman Sente...
July 22, 2019Comments
Free Rides to Enrollment ...
July 21, 2019Comments
Women-Only Outdoor Skills...
July 21, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH