CCCC Offering Drone Flight School

Cloud County Community College’s small Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Systems program will be offering a two-day drone flight school workshop in August.

The workshop will be on August 5 and 6 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. both days at Cloud’s Renewable Energy Technology hangar. The enrollment deadline is July 29, and there is a $150 fee to attend. Participants must be 18-years-old or older.

Drones will be provided for those who attend the class. Participants who have their own drone and need guidance are welcome to bring their drone.

The training will cover a number of subjects, including the Part 107 exam summary; FAA regulations for flying in the NAS (National Air Space); mission planning; pre- and post-flight checklists; and hands-on flight experience to learn basic maneuvers.

To register for the workshop, contact Laura Leite, Business and Industry coordinator, at [email protected], or by phone at 785.243.1435, ext. 374.